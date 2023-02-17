Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria claims more than 43,000 lives

17 Feb. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish and Syrian authorities reported an increase in the number of victims of the February 6 earthquake. Thus, according to the latest data, the earthquake claimed 38,044 lives in Türkiye, and 5,800 lives in Syria. At the same time, the number of missing remains unknown. In addition to this, 211 thousand buildings were destroyed by the earthquake.

The day before, Turkish rescuers pulled two more people from the rubble, more than 240 hours after the earthquake. One of the victims was a 17-year-old girl, Aleyna Ölmez, who lived in the Kayabaşı quarter of the city of Kahramanmaraş. She is currently in the hospital.

