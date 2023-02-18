Irakli Garibashvili invites Olaf Scholz to Georgia

18 Feb. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The heads of the Georgian and German governments, Irakli Garibashvili and Olaf Scholz discussed relations between Tbilisi and Berlin at a meeting in Munich. The issue discussed was Georgia's desire to get the status of a candidate member of the EU as soon as possible. The Georgian prime minister reported on the steps that the republic has already taken.

Today, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a meeting was held between Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and his German counterpart Olaf Scholz. During the conversation, the Georgian leader invited the head of the German Cabinet of Ministers to pay an official visit to Tbilisi.

Irakli Garibashvili reported Olaf Scholz in detail on the progress that Georgia has made in fulfilling the mandatory recommendations of the European Commission for obtaining the status of a European candidate. Among these recommendations are the de-oligarchization of Georgia, the elimination of polarization in the political field and guarantees for the independence of judges.