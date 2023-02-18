Mikheil Saakashvili returned to Georgia for revolution, Irakli Garibashvili says

18 Feb. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Munich, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told European partners that ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili returned to the republic to stage a revolution, but was identified by the security services in time and arrested as a criminal. Garibashvili also advised the Europeans not to believe in Saakashvili's acting.

Ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, by returning to Georgia planned to arrange another revolution in the republic, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said today during the Munich Security Conference. Garibashvili urged not to believe what is happening to Saakashvili in the hospital, stressing that he is a talented actor.

The Georgian Prime Minister explained that Mikheil Saakashvili was going to organize mass political murders in Georgia. Fortunately, the Georgian law enforcement officers found him. Thus, the ex-president, in compliance with all legislative norms, ended up in prison.

Saakashvili: one-man band

Irakli Garibashvili also rejected the accusations of certain Western politicians that the Georgian authorities allegedly treat Saakashvili cruelly. He pointed out that for more than eight months the scandalous politician has been in a private clinic, where he receives all the necessary care and has thus, privileges that any other convict in Georgia cannot have.

Also, the Georgian prime minister offered the Saakashvili family, if they are not satisfied with his treatment, to bring any doctor of their choice. In general, he advised European observers not to believe in the disinformation campaign promoted by Saakashvili's supporters, recalling that the ex-president was justly convicted of crimes.

