19 Feb. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

There was an explosion at a gas station located on the Yerevan-Gyumri highway, the Armenian Interior Ministry's press service reports.

Information about the incident near the village of Katnaghbyur was received by Crisis Management Center at 11:45 local time. The station caught fire after a gas cylinder exploded.

It is noted that three people were injured after the incident and the explosion damaged three cars. Now one squad of rescuers has gone to the place of the incident.