Uzbekistan to buy 300,000 tons of oil from Russia in a year

25 Apr. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan said that Gazprom Neft would supply 300,000 tons of oil to the republic this year.

"We are constantly working with our Russian partners. For example, an agreement has been reached with Gazprom Neft to supply 300,000 tons of oil to the republic in 2023",

Minister Athamjon Ubaydullaev said at Innoprom today.

Trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than 25% last year. Economic ties continue to strengthen. In Uzbekistan, it is planned to expand the network of Tatneft gas stations, three gas stations work in the country, the head of the Ministry of Energy also said.

Russia-Uzbekistan cooperation in the energy sector is great: a third of the oil and gas companies of the republic were created with the participation of Russian capital, the largest investor is Lukoil.