Ayatollah Soleimani shot dead in Iran

26 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On April 26, In the north of Iran, an armed attack was carried out on a member of the Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani. Former representative of Ali Khamenei was shot dead.

What is known at the moment?

He died as a result of an armed attack committed on Wednesday morning in the city of Babolsar. The ayatollah was 75 years old.

The assailant has already been detained. It is established that he shot the ayatollah in the head with a machine gun. Other details of the murder will be released later.

The reaction of the authorities

Commenting on the incident, the President of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, ordered the security forces to find out as soon as possible the causes and possible motive of the killer and those who ordered the crime.

He also expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Soleimani, who was a former representative of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.