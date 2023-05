2 May. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The key factor of Russia's self-preservation is the country's sovereignty. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Russian leader, the demand for this self-sufficiency and sovereignty is primarily formed in the field of education and culture, since theygo hand in hand with the traditions of the peoples of Russia and their history.

Putin stressed that Russia's sovereignty was based on self-sufficiency in all key areas: in the economy, in the field of defense.