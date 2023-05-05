Azerbaijan, Albania discuss Baku-Tirana flight

5 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Soon, the capitals of Azerbaijan and Albania may be connected by a direct flight. Representatives of the two countries discussed this issue in Tirana at a meeting of a joint working group on cooperation in the economy and other areas.

Representatives of Azerbaijan and Albania talked about the possibility of direct flights between the capitals of the two countries, the Deputy Prime Minister of Albania informed on Thursday.

According to Belinda Balluku, this issue was raised at the first meeting of the joint working group on economic, industrial and technological cooperation. It took place in the Albanian capital yesterday.

As a result of the meeting, its participants decided to form an intergovernmental commission.