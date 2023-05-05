Russia, Azerbaijan discuss information security in Baku

5 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of the leadership and representatives of the Security Councils of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan was held in Baku. The main issue of the agenda was information security.

On behalf of the Russian Federation, the delegation was headed by Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Oleg Khramov, the Azerbaijani side was represented by Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani politician drew attention to the successful development of Russian-Azerbaijani security cooperation.