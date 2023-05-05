Pashinyan cannot fly through Turkey

5 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

The decision to ban the flights of Armenian aircraft through Turkish airspace also applies to Air Force One used by Nikol Pashinyan, Ankara informed.

From now on, even a plane with the Armenian Prime Minister on board will not be able to fly through Turkish airspace to third countries, the Turkish Foreign Minister said.

The diplomat recalled that earlier, Armenian planes flew through Türkiye every day.

”We have closed the skies. We have also closed it for VIPs, no offense. The skies are closed even for Pashinyan's plane,”

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.