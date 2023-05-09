Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of facilities in Shusha

9 May. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening of Azerishig Center for Innovative Technologies in Shusha. They also laid the foundation of the non-residential building on Karabakh Street.

Today, in the city of Shusha, several facilities were opened. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the event.

The Azerbaijani leader took part in the opening of the Center for Innovative Technologies of the Shusha Electric Networks Azerishig JSC, and then laid the foundation of a non-residential building on Karabakh Street. Ilham Aliyev also participated in the unveiling of Ataturk Street signboard and signs at the Molla Panah Vagif and Panahali Khan streets intersection.

The President of Azerbaijan was informed about the upcoming work on the streets of Karabakh and Sadygjan.

Later, Ilham Aliyev visited the grave of Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabagi on Dzhydir Duzu. Then Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the opening of the Estate Complex of Mehmandarovs in Shusha. The restoration of these two objects was carried out in the city by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The first persons of the state were also informed about the planned work on the square in front of the Special Representation administrative building.