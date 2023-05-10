Details of Putin's meeting with Tokayev in Kremlin revealed

10 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held substantive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his working visit to Russia, and the two presidents emphasized the need to develop the partnership even further, Kazakhstan’s presidential spokesman Ruslan Zheldibay said.

"During his working visit to the Russian Federation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a comprehensive conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin," he said, noring that the leaders touched upon pressing bilateral issues at the meeting.