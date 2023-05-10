Pashinyan's criticism of the CSTO is counterproductive, Zakharova says

10 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Negative assessment of the CSTO activities that Yerevan voices outside the organization, despite the availability of appropriate channels, are counterproductive, Maria Zakharova said.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed Russia's position on Yerevan’s criticism regarding the CSTO.

According to Maria Zakharova, statements made by Nikol Pashinyan are counterproductive.

The diplomat drew attention to the bewilderment caused by Yerevan's desire to evaluate the effectiveness of the CSTO outside the organization, despite the fact that the appropriate formats and channels for this purpose were created earlier and are still operating.

”The members of the organization are ready to listen and work in this direction,”

— Maria Zakharova said.