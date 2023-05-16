Date of first direct Moscow-Tbilisi flight revealed

16 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azimuth Airlines will operate daily flights from Moscow to Tbilisi and back starting May 19, the airline's press service said.

"Azimuth Airlines is starting flights on a new route Moscow - Tbilisi - Moscow. Flights between the capitals will be operated daily from May 19," the press service said.

They specified that flight A4851 would depart from Vnukovo Airport at 08:50 and arrive in Tbilisi at 13:50. The return flight, A4852, will depart from the capital of Georgia at 14:55 and arrive in Vnukovo at 17:30.

Earlier, head of the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia, Givi Davitashvili said that his agency had issued permission to the Russian airline Azimuth to operate charter flights from Russia to the republic from May 17.