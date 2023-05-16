Turkish presidential runoff: Ogan to announce who will get his support

16 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish presidential candidate who didn’t make it to the runoff, Sinan Ogan, said he will make up his mind in the next few days about whom of the remaining contenders he will support.

"In the next one or two days we will wrap up consultations with the leadership of our political group and announce our decision. I’m sure our support will easily decide the winner in the second round," he said.

The 55-year-old politician did not rule out face-to-face negotiations with the runoff rivals, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu.