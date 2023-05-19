Lavrov, Bayramov meet in Moscow

19 May. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The heads of the Foreign Ministries of Russia and Azerbaijan are holding a meeting in the Russian capital. Jeyhun Bayramov arrived in Moscow for trilateral talks with the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting of the heads of the foreign affairs ministries of Russia and Azerbaijan, Sergei Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov, has started in Moscow, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

Lavrov thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for visiting the Russian capital. He noted that the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan provides an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations.

At the meeting, the Russian minister raised the issue of implementing the agreements reached by the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. In particular, the head of the ministry spoke about the North-South international transport corridor.

Lavrov recalled that the heads of both states had already discussed the issue of the corridor creation before. He expressed confidence that Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev would agree on further work in all areas at their next meeting.

In turn, Bayramov spoke about the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He noted that today, there is an opportunity to discuss issues related to the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

The Azerbaijani minister thanked Lavrov for organizing the trilateral meeting, stressing that the issue of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement has been developing rapidly lately. Bayramov expressed readiness to discuss bilateral relations between Moscow and Baku in all areas.