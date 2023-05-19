Heavy rains to cover Moscow on Sunday

19 May. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The weather in the upcoming weekend in Moscow will be cool. Showers and thunderstorms will hit the city on Sunday. The warm weather will return in the middle of next week.

Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, announced the weather forecast for Moscow for the upcoming weekend.

Friday’s cool and cloudy weather will stay for several days, the specialist said. In the daytime, the temperature will not rise higher than +17-19 °C during all three days. Cloudy Friday will give way to Saturday with light rainfall. On Sunday, in the metropolitan area, thunderstorms and showers are expected. Bad weather will be accompanied by a strong wind with gusts up to 15 m/s.