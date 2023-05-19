Russia, Türkiye need each other, Erdogan says

19 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the Kremlin

The President of Türkiye assessed the current level of relations with Russia. According to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the relations are positive.

At the same time, he stressed that Türkiye is a strong state.

Last week, Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu posted a message on his social media urging Russia not to interfere in the presidential election. He also accused Moscow of spreading fake news and conspiracy.

The statements of Kılıçdaroglu did not go unnoticed by the current head of state. Erdoğan said he would not tolerate criticism towards Russia and attacks on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.