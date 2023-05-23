Raisi arrives in Jakarata to deepen ties

23 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in the Indonesian capital Jakarta for state visit to the South East Asian country.

Raisi’s two-day visit to Indonesia began on Tuesday on an invitation by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. It is the first presidential visit between the two countries in 17 years.

Before departing Tehran for Jakarta, the Iranian president told reporters at the airport that his visit to Indonesia is aimed at signing agreements on various issues and boost bilateral ties.

As Raisi underlined, Iran and Indonesia are both seeking sustainable peace in their respective regions.

The Indonesian president officially welcomed his visiting Iranian counterpart at the Merdeka Palace in the center of Jakarta on Tuesday morning.