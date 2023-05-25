Ankara to continue anti-terror operations in Syria and Iraq

25 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Counterterrorism operations will continue in northern Syria and northern Iraq until the last terrorist is eliminated, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Akar said that Türkiye is determined to end the problem of terrorism that has plagued the country for 40 years.

“We are now in pursuit of terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria. There is no salvation for them. They will either die or surrender. They have no choice but to surrender to justice,” he said.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to abandon the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the terrorist group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.