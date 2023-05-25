Georgian Airways to carry Russians to Europe

25 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russians will be able to get to Paris and Milan thanks to the Georgian Airways. Transit flights will be launched on June 15.

One of the airlines that resumed flights between Georgia and Russia after the lifting of the air communication ban, Georgian Airways, will operate transit flights for Russians through Tbilisi International Airport to Europe. The relevant announcement was made by the Director General of the company, Tamaz Gaiashvili.

According to him, it is planned to launch flights to the following destinations: Milan, Paris, Vienna, Larnaca and Thessaloniki.

Transit flights will start operating from June 15.