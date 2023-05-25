Maximum resort fee introduced in Mineralnye Vody

25 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

This summer, Mineralnye Vody is going to collect a resort fee. This is the 5th resort in the Stavropol Territory participating in the experiment.

The resort fee is introduced from August 1 for tourists staying in the Mineralnye Vody urban district of the Stavropol Territory.

"In accordance with the application submitted by the head of the Mineralovodsky urban district, it was proposed to supplement the list with a new territory - the municipal formation "Mineralovodsky urban district,”

- Head of the Ministry of Tourism of the Stavropol Territory Andrey Tolbatov informed.

The application for joining the project was submitted by the head of Mineralnye Vody Vyacheslav Sergienko. Tourists will be charged 100 rubles per day. Thus, this year, the authorities expect to collect about 4.4 mn rubles. The collected funds will be spent for the development of the resort, landscaping, and construction of new facilities.