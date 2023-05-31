Ferris wheel installed in Vladikavkaz park

31 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A Ferris wheel will appear in the Olympic Park of Vladikavkaz. The walking area and playgrounds will also be created in the park.

The Ferris wheel was installed in the Olympic Park of Vladikavkaz, the opening of an amusement ride is scheduled for July, the head of the region Sergey Menyailo informed.

“From the height of a roughly 16-storey building, the view of the city on one side and the mountains on the other is wonderful! The installation of the wheel is almost completed, investor Alan Gagloev says, the park will welcome its first visitors in July,”

– Sergey Menyailo said.

On the park territory of 2.3 hectares, a new walking area, space for teenagers and toddlers will be created.