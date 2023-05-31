Volodin to take part in Erdogan’s inauguration

31 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Viacheslav Volodin will represent Russia at the inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The ceremony will be held on June 3rd.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will travel to Türkiye, where he will represent Russia at the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, aide to the Russian leader Yury Ushakov said.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the Turkish Republic, Mehmet Uchum, announced the possible date of Erdoğan’s inauguration as June 3.

The press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that in the foreseeable future, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold a bilateral meeting.

The Turkish media informs that the Russian President plans to visit Ankara in July.