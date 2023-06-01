EU gives promises to Georgian prime minister

1 Jun. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia may receive the status of an EU candidate, Garibashvili believes. EU leaders promised him to support Georgia on its way to Europe.

EU leaders promised to give Georgia the status of an EU candidate, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said.

"All those European colleagues, friends with whom I spoke today, gave me a verbal promise that they will support us when our issue is considered. They recognize the progress that we have made,”

– Garibashvili says.

The prime minister spoke with European leaders in Chisinau on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.

A year ago, the EU refused Georgia and put forward 12 conditions, based on the results of which the issue of granting the country candidate status will be discussed.