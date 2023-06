2 Jun. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the night of June 4, Russian fighter from Dagestan Abubakar Nurmagomedov will fight in Las Vegas with Brazilian Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. The fight will take place at welterweight.

Nurmagomedov has 17 wins, 3 losses and a draw in MMA, he is also the champion of Russia in combat sambo.

His opponent has 23 wins and 7 losses in mixed martial arts.