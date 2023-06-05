Baku says no agreement with Yerevan on delimitation maps

5 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan's attempts to once again distort the essence of issues in a number of directions and to mislead the international community and the Armenian society, contrary to the commitments undertaken by Armenia, are unacceptable, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The attempt by Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, to distort the essence of issues in a number of directions, and mislead both the international community and Armenian society, while avoiding the obligations undertaken by Armenia, during his interview to the Public Television of June 4, 2023, is unacceptable,” the ministry said as it responded to Grigoryan's allegations made in an interview with Public Television on June 4.

At the outset, regarding the claim on the foundation of the delimitation process, it should be noted that, in line with the statements of both the Prague (October 6, 2022) and Sochi (October 31, 2022) meetings the delimitation is considered to be carried out on the basis of the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty, the ministry noted.

"It is well known to the Armenian side that there are no agreement in these and other meetings about the maps on which basis the delimitation will be carried out," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani ministry recalled that due to international experience the delimitation process by Azerbaijan with some of its neighbors has been carried out not based on a specially selected map, but on the basis of the analysis and review of all legally significant documents.