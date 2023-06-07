EU expands its mission in Armenia

7 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) plans to open three additional operational hubs in Kapan, Ijevan and Yeghegnadzor in the upcoming months, gradually reaching full operational capability in the near future, EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter said.

"Our goal is to contribute to stabilizing the security in border areas. In addition, according to numerous Armenian officials, EUMA has contributed to a certain stabilization of the situation. However, the situation remains volatile,” Ritter said.

According to him, in the first three months of EUMA’s existence, the mission conducted more than 300 patrols in total from its operational hubs in Goris, Jermuk and Martuni. Every week, the patrols cover more than 3,800 km of distance.

The two-year EU Mission in Armenia which involves up to 100 staff was deployed on February 20, 2023. It is tasked with observing and reporting on the situation on the ground; contributing to human security, confidence between Armenia and Azerbaijan.