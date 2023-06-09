Mahan Air launches flights from Tehran to Saint Petersburg

9 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the first flight of the Iranian Mahan Air, airline was carried out from Tehran to the Pulkovo airport in Saint Petersburg, Northern Capital Gateway LLC informs.

"Northern Capital Gateway LLC welcomes first Mahan Air flight,”

– Pulkovo airport informs.

Flights on the Tehran-Petersburg-Tehran route on Airbus A340-300 aircraft will be carried out once a week, on Fridays. Thus, the number of flights to Tehran from Pulkovo Airport will increase three times compared to the same period last year, Northern Capital Gateway LLC informs.