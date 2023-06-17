Samsung, LG may be banned for Russians

17 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia may ban parallel imports of Samsung and LG smartphones. The import of servers and data storage systems from unfriendly countries is also under threat.

Head of the Russian Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev announced that the Russian authorities are discussing a ban on parallel imports of smartphones from Korean companies, such as Samsung and LG.

At the same time, the minister reassured iPhone lovers. According to him, the ban will not apply to the products of this brand.

“The government is discussing a ban on the parallel import of Samsung and LG smartphones, because there are Chinese analogues,”

- Mintsifra Shadayev said.

The ministers also intend to ban the parallel import of servers and data storage systems from unfriendly countries. Officials believe that foreign products in this segment can be replaced by Russian analogues without loss of quality.