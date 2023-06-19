Azerbaijan and Russia to discuss construction of Zangezur corridor's Armenian section

19 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new railway will be laid from Horadiz to Ordubad, Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

“Negotiations will be held between Azerbaijan and Russia regarding the 43-kilometer section of the Armenian part of the line, which will pass through Zangezur,” he said.

According to him, with the opening of the Zangezur corridor, the cargo flow of the Middle Corridor by rail and highway will increase, which will positively affect the growth of East-West trade turnover.

The minister noted that the 158-kilometer line from Ordubad to the Validag station in the north of Nakhchivan will be overhauled. In addition, the line will be extended by 14 kilometers from Validag to the border with Armenia.