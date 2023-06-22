Azerbaijan suggests Kazakhstan to join restoration of Karabakh

22 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov in Baku, according to the Azerbaijani presidential press service.

Noting the strategic nature of relations between the states, the Azerbaijani leader hailed the successful development of bilateral ties in all areas. The Azerbaijani head of state underlined that the agenda of bilateral relations is broad.

Saying that the successful implementation of the agreements reached between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Ilham Aliyev described it as a sign of the high level of bilateral cooperation.

"We have great potential for the further expansion of this cooperation. All this serves to increase the volume of trade turnover, create additional business opportunities, implement large-scale projects in energy, transport and other areas," Ilham Aliyev said.

Alikhan Smailov pointed out that Azerbaijan is the key economic and trade partner for Kazakhstan, saying the trade turnover climbed by 40% to exceed $460 mln in 2022.

Aliyev and Smailov hailed the construction of the Children’s Center for the Development of Creativity in Fuzuli.

The meeting also saw discussions on the prospects for participation of Kazakhstan’s companies in various projects in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan.