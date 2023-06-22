Russia increases international reserves by $1.8 bln

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
According to the Russian Central Bank data, as of June 9, the volume of Russia's international reserves amounted to $585.7 bln.
The Bank of Russia announced that the country's international reserves as of June 16, 2023, amounted to $587.5 bln. Thus, it was managed to increase reserves by $1.8 bln.
"The volume of international reserves as of June 16 amounted to $587.5 bln, having increased over the week by $1.8 bln, or 0.3%, mainly due to a positive revaluation,”
– Bank of Russia informs.
It is specified that as of June 9, the volume of reserves amounted to $585.7 bln.