Russia increases international reserves by $1.8 bln

22 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Russian Central Bank data, as of June 9, the volume of Russia's international reserves amounted to $585.7 bln.

The Bank of Russia announced that the country's international reserves as of June 16, 2023, amounted to $587.5 bln. Thus, it was managed to increase reserves by $1.8 bln.

"The volume of international reserves as of June 16 amounted to $587.5 bln, having increased over the week by $1.8 bln, or 0.3%, mainly due to a positive revaluation,”

– Bank of Russia informs.

It is specified that as of June 9, the volume of reserves amounted to $585.7 bln.