Kadyrov supports Putin

24 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of Chechnya fully supports the President of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov also stressed that he is ready to take tough measures to suppress the rebellion.

The head of Chechnya declared his full support for the Russian president. He wrote the relevant message in his Telegram channel.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich quite rightly noted in his address to the nation - this is a military rebellion! There is no justification for such actions! I fully support every word of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,”

- Ramzan Kadyrov said

He addressed the fighters who are being drawn into an armed rebellion.

"I appeal to the fighters - the patriots of our Motherland. Do not be fooled by provocations. No matter in what you are persuaded, no matter what promises you have been given - the security of the state and the cohesion of Russian society at such a moment is above all!"

- the head of the Chechen Republic said.