Bus tourism temporarily canceled in south of Russia

24 Jun. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In connection with the Wagner PMC military rebellion and the blocking of the southern route M4, tour operators stop taking vacationers south by bus. Some clients were offered to return the money for tickets, others - to postpone the ticket to a later date, and the third - to get by train.

According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, for security reasons, a number of bus tours in the Russian south are canceled.

"Thus, the tour operator Multitour reported that the buses following the route Moscow-Anapa on June 25 and Moscow-Anapa on June 26 were canceled by the carrier due to a force majeure situation,”

– ATOR informs.

This company promises to return the money to everyone who bought only tickets to Anapa. For other clients, it is possible to postpone the tour to another time.

Those who planned to return from Anapa to Moscow on Monday were bought train tickets instead of bus tickets. Customers may get them at the box office where they bought bus tickets.