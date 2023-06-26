Yak-52 plane crash in Stupino kills two people

26 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Yakovlev Yak-52 light-engine plane crashed in the Moscow region on June 25, the emergency services said.

"A plane crashed in the Stupino district near the village of Malino," the source said, adding that two people died.

According to the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry for the Moscow region, there were no casualties and no destruction on the ground.

The Russian Investigative Committee said that a criminal case has been opened, investigators and criminologists are working at the scene.

The agency noted that civilian aircraft took off from Malino near Stupino in the Moscow Region. According to preliminary data, the pilot and a passenger died in the incident.