Azerbaijani and Iranian FMs discuss ties between two countries

26 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A telephone conversation was held between Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on June 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

During the telephone conversation, the current state and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran were discussed, Trend reported.

The importance of negotiations and mutual contacts between the relevant structures and officials of the two countries on a number of areas of bilateral and regional relations, including economic and transport projects, was noted.

At the same time, the importance of continuing negotiations and resolving issues on the bilateral agenda was pointed out.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and other issues.