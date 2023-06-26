NATO to meet with Türkiye, Sweden and Finland

26 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Türkiye, Sweden and Finland in Brussels.

The talks will take place before the NATO summit in Vilnius, which will be held on July 11-12. They will discuss the ways toa reach an agreement on Stockholm's membership in the bloc.

Stoltenberg reminded that he had previously spoken on the phone with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and also stated that he was in contact with the leadership of Sweden and Finland.

According to him, it is planned to achieve progress on Sweden's entry into the alliance at the talks.