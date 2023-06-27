Meeting of US State Department and Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia ends

27 Jun. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trilateral meeting of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has ended in Arlington, the USA.

The talks were held at the Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center

Earlier it was reported that the head of the US State Department held meetings with the Foreign Ministers of the two countries behind closed doors.

The main topic of the negotiations was a peace agreement. Negotiations will continue until June 29.