Early voting in Uzbekistan presidential elections kicks off

28 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Early voting in the presidential elections has kicked off in Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

The early voting will take place from June 28 through July 5, according to the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan.

"All polling stations in the country and overseas opened for early voting at 11:00 a.m. local time. Voting will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays," the statement reads.

The actual election day is scheduled for July 9.

The upcoming presidential elections will be the first to take place after the amendments to the constitution based on the results of the referendum held on April 30, 2023 entered in force. These amendments entail an extension of the president's term from 5 to 7 years.