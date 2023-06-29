Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs talks continue in U.S.

29 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan continue their talks in the U.S.

On the second day of the meetings, the talks will be held in a bilateral format. Trilateral meetings with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are not expected today.

On June 27, Blinken held separate closed-door bilateral meetings with the FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the National Training Center for Foreign Affairs named after George P. Schultz.

Blinken and Bayramov discussed the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, prospects for negotiations on a draft bilateral agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current situation in the region.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan's position on the issues raised in the draft agreement. He spoke about Armenia's attempts to obstruct the peace process and Yerevan's provocative actions.

After the meetings, Blinken took part in the first plenary session with the foreign ministers of the two countries. Then the ministers continued negotiations in a bilateral format, which lasted intermittently for 4-5 hours.

The talks between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in the U.S. were constructive, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the U,S, State Department Vedant Patel said.