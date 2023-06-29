Ferry service connects Georgia, Romania

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
A ferry boat from now on to connect Georgia and Romania. The first voyage en route started several days ago. It will arrive in Georgia on Thursday evening.
A ferry will arrive from the Romanian port of Constanța to the port of Poti in Georgia this evening, E60 Shipping Line company informs.
According to the company, a 190-meter-long vessel has started its journey to Poti this Tuesday.
In the opposite direction, the ferry will depart on Friday, June 30.
The decision to launch a ferry between Romanian and Georgian ports was made last fall.