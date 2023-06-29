Ferry service connects Georgia, Romania

29 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A ferry boat from now on to connect Georgia and Romania. The first voyage en route started several days ago. It will arrive in Georgia on Thursday evening.

A ferry will arrive from the Romanian port of Constanța to the port of Poti in Georgia this evening, E60 Shipping Line company informs.

According to the company, a 190-meter-long vessel has started its journey to Poti this Tuesday.

In the opposite direction, the ferry will depart on Friday, June 30.

The decision to launch a ferry between Romanian and Georgian ports was made last fall.