Iran's admission to SCO planned on July 4

1 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's full-scale admission to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the signing of a memorandum of commitment by Belarus to join the SCO is scheduled for July 4 at the Council of Heads of State of the organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"At the upcoming July 4 meeting of the Council of Heads of State, Iran's full membership will be formalized, and a memorandum of commitment by Belarus will be signed, which will also launch the procedure for its full accession to the Shanghai organization," he said.

Earlier, Russia's Special Presidential Representative on SCO Affairs Bakhtiyor Khakimov said that a major item on the summit's agenda will be moving forward with Iran's application for full membership.