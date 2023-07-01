Entertainment events canceled in several regions of France

1 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a ban on all “large-scale events” in France, including “celebratory events and numerous gatherings.”

Macron has also called for social media platforms to help damp down the demonstrations, asking to withdraw the “most sensitive content” and to identify users who employ “social networks to call for disorder or to exacerbate violence.”

France has been rocked by a wave of protests after a 17-year-old youth was shot by police near Paris on June 27, sparking a ban on demonstrations in some cities and travel warnings.