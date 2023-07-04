U.S. envoy believes security of Karabakh Armenians to be guaranteed in Azerbaijan

4 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien said that Washington believes that the security of the Armenian population of Karabakh will be ensured in Azerbaijan.

"We believe and hope that it is possible," Kvien said in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

According to her, the United States called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to "overcome all their differences through talks."

"We see that lasting, long-term peace is the way to solve the problems in the region,” Kvien added.

Kvien stressed that the U.S. will continue supporting the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, trying to reach a final result that will bring lasting and just peace in the region for everyone.

The envoy to Yerevan noted that the U.S. does not support cross-border shooting that could endanger any civilian, adding that Washington calls for the simultaneous withdrawal of troops from both sides to reduce the likelihood of such incidents.