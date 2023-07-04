Iran becomes SCO member

4 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has become a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) today, according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

"Member states stressed the historical significance of the admission of Iran to the SCO as a full member state," the declaration reads.

The 23rd Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State is chaired by India. Iran joined the SCO as the ninth member.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on joining the organization.

"In less than two years, our Iranian partners completed all the necessary procedures and now our shared task is to help our colleagues to productively join in the multifaceted activities taking place within the framework of the SCO," Putin said.

Iran signed a memorandum of commitment to obtain the status of an SCO member state at the previous SCO summit in Samarkand in September 2022.

Kremlin's website