Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian FM in Baku

5 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Baku on July 5.

The talks were held on sidelines of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement.

Iranian FM's visit to Baku

Earlier, it was reported that during his visit to Azerbaijan, Abdollahian will hold a series of meetings with high-ranking officials, including President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Iran expects that these meetings will improve the relations between the two countries.