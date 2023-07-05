Azerbaijani President reveals crimes committed by Armenia

5 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia committed urbicide, culturicide and ecocide in the then occupied territories, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku.

He recalled that 65 mosques out of 67 in the formerly occupied territories were destroyed and remaining ones were used as stables for pigs and cows, which is an insult against all Muslims of the world. 60,000 hectares of forests have been destroyed, cut down and taken away, soil and rivers have been polluted and contaminated.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that Armenia continues causing transboundary environmental disaster along the border with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.