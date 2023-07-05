Agreement on dual Russian-Abkhazian citizenship ratified by Federation Council

5 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian-Abkhazian agreement on dual citizenship has passed the next stage of ratification. Now the Federation Council has approved it.

Today, the Russian Federation Council approved an agreement on dual citizenship, concluded earlier by the Russian Federation and Abkhazia.

According to the document, citizens of both countries will have the opportunity to obtain the second citizenship without losing the first one.

In addition, those who, as of August 26, 2008, were citizens of Abkhazia, can apply for Russian citizenship under a simplified scheme.