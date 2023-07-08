Baku reveals Aghdam's future

8 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 3-4 years it is planned to build 4 rural settlements and 2 urban areas in the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam, according to the department of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh economic region.

It is also planned to design 12 rural settlements and 5 residential areas.

"According to the general plan of the city of Aghdam, 70% of the population will live in apartment buildings. The remaining 30% will live in private houses," director of the public relations department Leyla Sarabi said.

She also spoke about the infrastructural features of the city.

"The territory of modern Aghdam will consist of the former Aghdam and eight adjacent villages. 23% of Aghdam will consist of green spaces, forests and parks. The city will have six entrances and exits, preference will be given to pedestrian paths. Bicycle and pedestrian paths will also be widely used. In accordance with the concept of the city of Aghdam, 12 boiler complexes will be built in various residential areas to provide heating and hot water for people resettled here," Sarabi revealed.

She stressed that construction work in Aghdam is proceeding at a high pace.

General plan of Aghdam

The general plan of the city of Aghdam became the first among the approved general plans of cities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. It was presented on May 28, 2021 during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Aghdam. At the same time, the foundation of the city was laid.